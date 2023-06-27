We are Local
Truck belonging to rural Nebraska fire department stolen

This truck belonging to the Burchard Rural Fire Department was stolen. It's all white with a mounted light bar and says Burchard Rural Fire Department on the side. The license plate is Government 26482.(Fire Chief Curtis Sisco)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURCHARD, Neb. (KOLN) - A truck belonging to a rural Nebraska fire department was stolen last week.

The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office said a 2004 White Chevrolet Silverado grassland fire truck was stolen from the Burchard Fire Department’s barn.

The truck is all white with a mounted light bar and says Burchard Rural Fire Department on the side. The license plate is Government 26482.

Fire Chief Curtis Sisco said they first discovered the truck was missing on Friday when some property from the fire department was located in the trunk of an abandoned vehicle. Cisco believes their stolen truck was last seen two miles east of Adams on Highway 41.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle can contact the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 402-852-2969.

