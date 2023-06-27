We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Sheriff: Human skeletal remains found in Elkhorn River

(Pixabay)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - Authorities in Northeast Nebraska say possible human remains were found in a local river.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says Monday afternoon they were contacted by swimmers in the Elkhorn River southeast of Pilger, Nebraska. The swimmers reportedly discovered what appeared to be human skeletal remains. The sheriff’s office responded to the scene the recovered the partial remains.

According to the sheriff’s office, authorities are working with forensic scientists at the University of North Texas to determine if the remains are historic or are from a recent death.

The sheriff’s office says after severe flooding on the Elkhorn River four years ago, at least three partial skeletal remains have been found in or near the river. After forensic examinations, those were determined to be historic remains from the 19th century or earlier.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police respond to incident at Fun-Plex pool
Fun-Plex
Omaha waterpark to remain closed for days after near-drowning
Omaha Police release new details on Old Market shooting
Another College World Series record will be broken tonight -- and LSU fans are the biggest...
CWS 2023: Attendance record shattered again thanks to LSU’s faithful
Hailed as “an extraordinary emotive performance," by Mick Fleetwood, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac...
Fleetwood Mac tribute band among acts making tour stops in Omaha

Latest News

Many people came out to see Sheryl Crow and other talent at the Omaha Celebrates America...
Omaha Celebrates America holiday concert returns Friday
An Omaha small business owner played detective after his truck was stolen.
Omaha small business owner plays detective, recovers stolen truck
Following Monday night's game, Omaha Baseball Village started closing up shop.
CWS 2023: Omaha Baseball Village closes up shop after final game
An Omaha small business owner played detective after his truck was stolen.
Omaha small business owner plays detective, recovers stolen truck
Council Bluffs Police searching for suspect who fled from stolen vehicle