Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - The first of many rain chances this week arrive today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ll start the day tracking some showers and storms well west of the metro and see just how many we can get to hold on as they move east. There likely won’t be many that make it but there is a 30% chance of a few spotty morning showers, especially on the Nebraska side of the river.

Tuesday Rain Chances (WOWT)

Otherwise the rest of the day will be partly cloudy and rather pleasant. Highs in the mid 80s are expected with low dew points on the muggy meter and light south wind.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Muggy Meter (WOWT)

More showers and storms are possible overnight tonight but again the coverage likely won’t be all that great so many of us again could stay dry once again. There is the small potential for an isolated strong storm among those as well, especially north of I-80.

Severe Tonight (WOWT)

There are many opportunities to see some rain and storms the rest of the week but when you look at the forecast you’ll see that timing is the key. Many will likely be either very early or very late in the day with the best odds of widespread rain on Friday.

4 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.