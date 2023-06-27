Restoration begins on condemned Legacy Crossing Apartments

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lights illuminate rooms that sat vacant for months, clothing dries on railings, and people gather on a balcony of a condemned apartment complex in northwest Omaha.

A viewer alerted 6 News Monday night that people are living in the Legacy Crossing Apartments that the City of Omaha abruptly shut down and evacuated last December.

Omaha Planning Director David Fanslau told 6 News the original primary investors of the property are now rehabilitating the buildings.

“They have permission to occupy two buildings for employees only so they can have staff on-site to take care of the property and work to bring it back up to code,” Fanslau said.

Tuesday afternoon construction crews came and went through a gated and guarded fence. On the property near the roundabout, a forklift was at work removing materials from a truck -- no wrecking ball in sight.

“Anytime we can save existing structures as opposed to tearing them down and leaving the site vacant hoping somebody else comes to redevelop it, it’s a great thing,” said Fanslau. “They had invested $34 million into the property over the years. And then when it fell into disrepair when they found that out, instead of selling it at a loss, my understanding is that they decided to hold the property and bring it back up to code and make it a productive site once again.”

6 News spoke with a manager on the property who declined to comment and left a message with the Seattle-based owners; our call has not been returned.

Fanslau said now that construction is underway, the owners travel to Omaha about twice a month to meet with officials.

So far this year, the city has issued 18 building permits for general repairs. There are 18 buildings on the property. The Department of Permits and Inspections says the repairs are valued at an estimated $8,000 per building for materials and labor.

There have been 11 electrical permits and two plumbing permits across the two parcels of land the complex occupies.

“If we can save that existing stock and put it back into good use, it’s a lot better for the community as opposed to demoing the buildings and leaving the sites vacant.”

With the property being in the same hands as it was when it abruptly shut down in December, Fanslau said: “Once they come back online, my staff will regularly inspect them and make sure they’re staying up to code.”

A timeline for when the apartments will be completed and available for rent is still unknown.

