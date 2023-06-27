We are Local
Proposed NYC environmental regulations targets coal, wood-fired pizza ovens

Proposed rules in New York City would target coal-and-wood fired ovens at pizzerias, pushing them to cut carbon emissions up to 75%.
Proposed rules in New York City would target coal-and-wood fired ovens at pizzerias, pushing them to cut carbon emissions up to 75%.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(CNN) - New York pizza lovers are crying foul over new proposed city environmental protection regulations.

The New York City Department of Environmental Protection wants to crack down on carbon emissions from coal and wood-fired pizza ovens.

If their regulations are implemented, they would impose tight restrictions on pizzerias across the city.

Pizzerias with ovens installed before 2016 would be required to buy emission-control devices to reduce total emissions by 75%.

City health officials say wood and coal-fired stoves are among the largest contributors of harmful pollutants in neighborhoods with poor air quality.

The new rules would impact about 100 businesses citywide.

Mayor Eric Adams said the public still has time to weigh in on the new regulations that, if approved, would go into effect later this summer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

