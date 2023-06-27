OPD investigates a pedestrian crash in North Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a crash in North Omaha involving a pedestrian.

Officers were called to the scene near 28th Street and Ames Avenue around 11:14 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to OPD, a woman was walking on the sidewalk when she started to stumble and walk out into the street.

Police say two drivers were able to avoid her, but a third driver was not able to.

The woman was taken to the hospital.

No charges have been filed as the investigation continues.

