We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

OPD investigates a pedestrian crash in North Omaha

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a crash in North Omaha involving a pedestrian.

Officers were called to the scene near 28th Street and Ames Avenue around 11:14 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to OPD, a woman was walking on the sidewalk when she started to stumble and walk out into the street.

Police say two drivers were able to avoid her, but a third driver was not able to.

The woman was taken to the hospital.

No charges have been filed as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police respond to incident at Fun-Plex pool
Fun-Plex remained closed Monday following a medical incident over the weekend.
Omaha waterpark remains closed a day after near-drowning
Omaha Police release new details on Old Market shooting
Hailed as “an extraordinary emotive performance," by Mick Fleetwood, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac...
Fleetwood Mac tribute band among acts making tour stops in Omaha
Another College World Series record will be broken tonight -- and LSU fans are the biggest...
CWS 2023: Attendance record shattered again thanks to LSU’s faithful

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Update
Kristel Candelario faces several charges including aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault...
Ohio mom charged in death of toddler found alone in soiled playpen
Fun-Plex remained closed Monday following a medical incident over the weekend.
Omaha waterpark remains closed a day after near-drowning
Omaha's new PREP House is designed to help the formerly-incarcerated get back on their feet.
New house for parolees to open in Omaha