OPD investigates a pedestrian crash in North Omaha
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a crash in North Omaha involving a pedestrian.
Officers were called to the scene near 28th Street and Ames Avenue around 11:14 p.m. on Tuesday.
According to OPD, a woman was walking on the sidewalk when she started to stumble and walk out into the street.
Police say two drivers were able to avoid her, but a third driver was not able to.
The woman was taken to the hospital.
No charges have been filed as the investigation continues.
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.