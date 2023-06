OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police announced the arrest of a man Tuesday morning for a September 3, 2022 murder.

Marsavion Watson, 19, was booked for first degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Suspect Marsavion Watson (WOWT)

The victim, 20-year-old Derrick Hayes, Jr., was found shot and wounded in the area of 52nd and Boyd Street. He died at a hospital.

