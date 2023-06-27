Omaha Celebrates America holiday concert returns Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Grab your blankets and coolers -- an Omaha summer tradition is back.

Returning this Friday, the Omaha Celebrates America concert is an annual and free summer event at Memorial Park. The lineup for this year’s concert was announced by organizers back in April.

Singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge will headline the concert. Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone will also be featured.

Last year’s concert headliner was Sheryl Crow and the opener was Dave Mason.

Local talent is also sought to be featured in videos throughout the day and between sets.

The concert and accompanying fireworks show will take place Friday, June 30 at Omaha’s Memorial Park. The show kicks off with the National Anthem at 6:30 p.m. performed by Staff Sgt. Geoffrey Fisher. A fireworks display will follow the musical performance, with a soundtrack provided by Star 104.5.

This year there will be something extra to celebrate during the concert event.

“And that is the 75th anniversary of Memorial Park, we will have several events throughout the year as well as a significant and unique statute,” Kalcevich said. “The embracing peace statute that’s been announced will be a presence in the park, including the time of the concert.”

WHAT TO KNOW

The park opens at 5 a.m. Friday for those who wish to claim their spot early. Keep in mind -- tarps, tents, canopies, umbrellas, drones, and anything staked to the ground, as well as glass bottles, are not allowed. Anything taken into the park is subject to inspection.

Street restrictions also start Friday morning. The UNO campus will offer free parking; paid parking will be available at Brownell-Talbot School with all proceeds going to support the school’s youth programs.

Free shuttle rides will also be available between Noon and 6 p.m. from Dundee to Memorial Park. Attendees may also park at Westroads Mall and take the ORBT bus line to Memorial Park for a $1.25 fare each way. Kids ride for free.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own snacks and beverages. There will be options for food and drink on the west side of the park. A water bottle filling station will be located at the top of the hill as well.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.