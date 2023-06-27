We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Officer joins force 40 years after grandfather killed on duty

A fallen Springboro officer’s grandson has been sworn into duty 40 years after his line-of-duty...
A fallen Springboro officer’s grandson has been sworn into duty 40 years after his line-of-duty death.(Springboro Ohio Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (Gray News) - A fallen police officer’s grandson is carrying on his legacy 40 years after he was killed in the line of duty.

WHIO reports that Officer William Johnson was fatally struck by a drunken driver on State Route 73 on June 27, 1983.

On Tuesday, the Springboro Police Department shared that William Johnson’s grandson William “Billy” Johnson was sworn in as a Springboro police officer this year.

“This tragic story took a remarkable turn this year,” the department said. “He will carry his grandfather’s legacy at the same agency for which William Johnson made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fun-Plex
Omaha waterpark to remain closed for days after near-drowning
Omaha Police respond to incident at Fun-Plex pool
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Ryan Seacrest to replace Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host
Another College World Series record will be broken tonight -- and LSU fans are the biggest...
CWS 2023: Attendance record shattered again thanks to LSU’s faithful
Omaha Police release new details on Old Market shooting

Latest News

Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from the Ancon I...
Extortion trial delayed until fall for suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance
Starbucks adds three frozen drinks to its Refreshers menu.
Starbucks adds frozen refresher drinks to its menu
The Marriott Marquis, left, and the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place, center, stand above The...
Canadian wildfires are causing unhealthy air quality again in Chicago, other parts of US
Douglas County board members voted Tuesday to delay a decision on a move to the city's new...
Douglas County Commissioners delay decision affecting move to new Juvenile Justice Center
An investigator walks out of a home along Broadway Street, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Newton,...
Golden anniversary turns tragic as couple, relative are fatally stabbed and beaten