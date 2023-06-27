New proposal for reduction of Nebraska property valuations in the works

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - “I learned two things in life: You never mess with someone’s family, and you don’t mess with their money,” said Douglas County Assessor and Register of Deeds Walt Pfeffer. “The money we’re talking about is the cities, the schools that they spend, and this is definitely going to have an impact on that.”

The Douglas County Assessor has proposed some changes that could help reduce property taxes in the state.

One change: cap property tax increases -- keep them down to 3-5% per year to avoid massive increases, while also lowering the valuations from 90-100% to 70-80% of market value.

Nebraska State Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha says he’s willing to work on a proposal and take a property tax reduction bill before the legislature to give property owners a break.

“They feel they’re not being treated fairly,” McDonnell said. “It’s extremely serious, but I think it’s also a problem we can solve.”

Kathi and Alan Rowch have lived in their Dundee-area home for more than four decades. Both retired educators are concerned high taxes could force them out of their home.

“Oh yeah, sure, every year we think about it, so we just try to put it in the back of our mind and forget about it, but it’s a concern,” they said.

The couple says they want to pay their fair share -- they both support the schools, but they don’t want to be taxed out of their home.

“Well, I guess we’re kind of the mind that there are two sides to an issue, but there’s also a middle ground, and so that middle ground is a sweet spot where I think everybody can be happy,” Alan said.

“There’s always room for compromise, and you know, something to fit both sides, and I hope we can get there,” Kathi said.

Sen. McDonnell believes it’s possible if everyone works together.

“Actually working with the schools and working with the city, it’s something we’ve got to try, to bring everyone to the table, to make sure we understand their concerns and hear their ideas to try to come up with the best plan,” McDonnell said.

June 30 is the last day property owners can file a valuation protest with the Douglas County Board of Equalization. Those aged 65 or over who qualify also have until June 30 to file for Homestead Exemption.

