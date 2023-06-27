We are Local
Inmate dies at Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Department of Correctional Services says an inmate was found unresponsive over the weekend.

46-year-old Michael Thomas died Sunday at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. Staff initiated CPR, but Thomas was pronounced dead upon paramedics’ arrival.

Michael Thomas, 46
Michael Thomas, 46(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)

Thomas began his sentence on May 11 of this year. He was serving a 0-to-48-month sentence for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, resisting arrest, and attempted tampering with a witness out of Lancaster County.

Thomas is the second inmate confirmed to have died at the RTC Sunday.

As is standard procedure whenever an inmate dies in NDCS’s custody, a grand jury will be convened to conduct an investigation. The Nebraska State Patrol is also assisting.

