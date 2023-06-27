We are Local
Former Bellevue elementary security guard sentenced for sexual assault

A former OPS security guard was sentenced Tuesday for sexual assault of a child.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Omaha Public Schools security guard has been sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a child.

Carlos Ornelas-Ramirez, 25, was sentenced Tuesday morning in Sarpy County District Court to 12 to 15 years in prison. He’d pleaded “no contest” to one count of first-degree sexual assault of a minor. A third-degree count was dropped in exchange.

Carlos Ramirez
Carlos Ramirez(PHOTO: Sarpy County Law Enforcement Center)

Ornelas-Ramirez was a security guard at Pawnee Elementary School in Bellevue, part of the Omaha Public School district. He was arrested in December of 2021 after students reported that a security guard may have had sexual contact with a student on school property. A police report said the incident happened after school hours in a portable classroom. Bond was set at $2.5 million after the arrest.

