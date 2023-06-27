We are Local
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: On and off rain chances continue this week

Emily's Tuesday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another round of rain is on the way as our stormier pattern continues to settle in. After 10PM storm chances move in from the W... these will move into the metro around midnight, losing intensity as they travel E. These clear up fast with the chance for an early morning round to follow. We’ll watch out for spotty showers and weak storms between 5-7AM Wednesday before clearing for the day ahead.

Overnight/Wednesday AM rain
Overnight/Wednesday AM rain(wowt)

It’ll be a hot day and a muggier one... with humidity in the air our highs in the 90s may feel warmer... the humidity holds on through Friday as rain chances return each day.

Muggy meter
Muggy meter(wowt)

The stormy pattern continues with mainly spotty rain chances until Friday... Friday brings the best chance for rain. This will be both in the morning and then in the evening, continuing into Saturday. We’ll keep a close eye on it with the Omaha Celebrates America Concert set to take place outdoors Friday.

Friday rain
Friday rain(wowt)

This brings the potential for a nice round of rain by week’s end... A lucky few may see over 2″!

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

