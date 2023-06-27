Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Near daily rain chances for the rest of the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a dry start, rain chances are moving back into the forecast! A ridge of high pressure builds in to the S... this will pull in moisture from the W fueling almost daily rain chances for E Nebraska and W Iowa.

Active week (wowt)

Tuesday morning brings in the next chance... highest chances are through mid morning up to midday and will be spotty, so not a guarantee. We’ll warm to a high of 83 in the Metro.

Spotty AM storms (wowt)

From here the stormy pattern continues with mainly spotty rain chances until Friday... Friday brings the best chance for rain. This will be both in the morning and then in the evening, continuing into Saturday. We’ll keep a close eye on it with the Omaha Celebrates America Concert set to take place outdoors Friday.

Moisture potential (wowt)

This brings the potential for a nice round of rain by week’s end... A lucky few may see over 2″!

10 day forecast (wowt)

