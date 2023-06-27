We are Local
Douglas County sheriff’s deputies arrest Waterloo man in armed disturbance

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after an armed disturbance Tuesday morning.

Deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue in Waterloo at 6:23 a.m. Douglas County 911 told deputies a male was shooting from inside a residence.

On arrival, deputies formed a perimeter around the residence and ordered the suspect, 27-year-old Matthew Dickmeyer of Waterloo, out of the home. He was taken into custody without incident.

Matthew Dickmeyer, 27
Matthew Dickmeyer, 27(Douglas County Jail)

Deputies found a loaded firearm and shell casings inside the home. Dickmeyer was booked into Douglas County Corrections for discharging a firearm and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

