CWS 2023: LSU wins championship 18-4 against Florida

Susan Mumphrey of Mandeville, La. holds a sign near the LSU dugout before the start of Game 3...
Susan Mumphrey of Mandeville, La. holds a sign near the LSU dugout before the start of Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals between Florida and LSU in Omaha, Neb., Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - LSU flipped it all winning game three of the CWS Championship Series 18-4. This historic win for the Tigers comes only a day after they were beat by 20 runs, 24-4. LSU responded winning the final game of the season by 14 runs, a 34-run swing compared to game two of this series.

Thatcher Hurd started for Tigers and went six innings. He only allowed two hits and two runs. Many wondered if future top-five pick Paul Skenes would pitch on three days rest, as it turns out the answer was no and LSU didn’t need him in any of the three games of the championship series. Very significant because Florida had its rotation setup and still allowed 26 runs in these three games.

At the plate, Tommy White, Brayden Jobert and Jordan Thompson all had three runs batted in. It’s the seventh CWS championship for the LSU, all have happended since 1991.

