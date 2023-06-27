We are Local
Crews battle west-central Omaha house fire

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews made quick work of a house fire Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to a home southeast of 96th and Dodge just after 11 a.m. They found smoke and flames coming from the rear of the home on arrival and a working fire was declared.

The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes. No one was home at the time and no one was injured. The Red Cross was called to assist the occupants with another place to stay.

Damage is estimated at $60,000.

