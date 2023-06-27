Council Bluffs Police searching for suspect who fled from stolen vehicle
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police warned the public to keep an eye out for a suspect who allegedly fled from a stolen vehicle Tuesday morning.
CBPD said in a Tweet there was a “heavy police presence” in the area of 16th Street and Nash Boulevard at the Walmart.
Officers are searching for 30-year-old Steven Morlan. He is described as having a tattoo by his left eye.
If you see him, CBPD urges you to call 911 immediately.
