Council Bluffs Police searching for suspect who fled from stolen vehicle

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police warned the public to keep an eye out for a suspect who allegedly fled from a stolen vehicle Tuesday morning.

CBPD said in a Tweet there was a “heavy police presence” in the area of 16th Street and Nash Boulevard at the Walmart.

Officers are searching for 30-year-old Steven Morlan. He is described as having a tattoo by his left eye.

Steven Morlan, 30
Steven Morlan, 30(Council Bluffs Police Department)

If you see him, CBPD urges you to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

