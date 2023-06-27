Council Bluffs Police searching for suspect who fled from stolen vehicle

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police warned the public to keep an eye out for a suspect who allegedly fled from a stolen vehicle Tuesday morning.

CBPD said in a Tweet there was a “heavy police presence” in the area of 16th Street and Nash Boulevard at the Walmart.

Heavy Police Presence in the area of WalMart North. One person detained. Officers are still looking for white male suspect who fled from a stolen vehicle. Wearing a black shirt with blonde hair in a bun. — Council Bluffs Police Department (@councilbluffspd) June 27, 2023

Officers are searching for 30-year-old Steven Morlan. He is described as having a tattoo by his left eye.

Steven Morlan, 30 (Council Bluffs Police Department)

If you see him, CBPD urges you to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

