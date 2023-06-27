Bellevue tears down Galvin Road Pedestrian Bridge, leaving residents frustrated

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Galvin Road Pedestrian Bridge in Bellevue is being torn down right in front of Birchcrest Elementary and it’s leaving many not too happy with the city’s decision.

City leaders believe it’s time to demolish the bridge because of its deteriorating condition.

However, some parents rely on the bridge as a pedestrian path for kids to get home safely from school.

“Just yesterday, I found out they were going to remove it and it just sucks,” said Natasha Smith.

Some in Bellevue like Smith have to say goodbye to the Galvin Road Pedestrian Bridge as demolition work ramps up. The bridge served as a passageway for many families for nearly 50 years.

“I have one that goes to Birchcrest right there,” Smith said. “I have my other daughter that goes to Bellevue East and she also crosses through that bridge.”

Smith said her daughters relied on the bridge to cross the street every day. It was the only way for them to safely avoid traffic on Galvin Road.

“Now, it’s going to make it harder and unsafe for them to go home,” Smith said.

City leaders have heard the cries and released a statement that said the bridge has experienced metal fatigue and decking failures over the years and that steps to mitigate them prolonged the life of the bridge, but it cannot be saved.

Bellevue has put in more traffic signals, pavement markings, and sidewalk curb ramps at the intersection right next to the school. The city is also working with Bellevue Public Schools to put a crossing guard.

“It might change it a little bit, but not that much,” Smith said.

The school district tells 6 News it promises to do its part by looking at safe alternatives like transportation for students crossing Galvin Road.

The city and school district had conversations about possibly building a new bridge, but the district was not able to pitch in.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.