York man charged in threats made at Omaha hospital facing additional charge

Bond for Tyler Yates also increased
The York man facing felony charges for threatening to harm himself and others with a rifle on his way to Children’s Hospital appeared in court Thursday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The York man facing felony charges after threatening to harm himself and others with a rifle at Children’s Hospital in May is facing an additional charge.

Tyler Yates was in court again Thursday for a bond-review hearing, at which time his bond was increased from $500,000 to $600,000. Since he already posted 10% of the previous bond, he needed another $10,000 to remain out on bail. As of Monday, he was no longer detained.

Yates was initially arrested Monday, May 1, at Children’s Hospital after reportedly making terroristic threats while armed with an AR-15-style rifle. The York man is now facing a felony weapons charge on top of his felony terroristic threat charge for that incident.

A preliminary hearing has been set for July 18, at which time his competency will also be evaluated.

Tyler Yates, 25
Tyler Yates, 25(Omaha Police Department)

He posted 10% of his $500,000 bond and was on pre-trial release, living with his mother, until he was arrested again after a high-speed chase involving the Nebraska State Patrol. His attorney said earlier this month that Yates was on his way to an in-patient mental facility when he got pulled over.

He had a hearing for the second incident on Thursday, June 15, at which time the judge did not detain or increase the bond and instead put Yates on notice: Yates was to continue taking his medication, not to possess firearms, and not engage in any further criminal behavior or he would be ordered to jail until trial, the judge said then.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

