We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Two utility workers suffer burns after gas explosion at Omaha apartments

Two M.U.D. workers are recovering from burns suffered in a small explosion at Omaha's Regency Apartments Monday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two M.U.D. workers are recovering from burns after a small explosion at the Regency Apartments in Omaha.

Around 8:45 a.m. Monday, M.U.D. technicians were changing out a gas meter in a basement at the apartments near 105th Plaza and Pacific Street when a small explosion occurred. The explosion was minimal but caused some smoke; that cleared by the time crews arrived.

It’s not yet clear what caused the explosion.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police respond to incident at Fun-Plex pool
Omaha Police release new details on Old Market shooting
Elevated ozone levels continue to impact the Omaha metro's air quality.
Ozone Action Day declared for Omaha metro area
Florida's Josh Rivera (24) is greeted at the dugout after scoring during the sixth inning of...
CWS 2023: Florida sets record with 24 runs, beats LSU
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Ralston, June 24, 2023.
Omaha, Ralston Police respond to motorcycle crash

Latest News

Driver in fatal Carter Lake crash appears in court for preliminary hearing
Lincoln Fire & Rescue File Photo
Numerous reptiles dead following north Lincoln apartment fire
Demolition work has begun on a Bellevue pedestrian bridge.
Demolition work begins on rundown Bellevue pedestrian bridge
Hailed as “an extraordinary emotive performance," by Mick Fleetwood, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac...
Fleetwood Mac tribute band among acts making tour stops in Omaha