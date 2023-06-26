Two utility workers suffer burns after gas explosion at Omaha apartments

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two M.U.D. workers are recovering from burns after a small explosion at the Regency Apartments in Omaha.

Around 8:45 a.m. Monday, M.U.D. technicians were changing out a gas meter in a basement at the apartments near 105th Plaza and Pacific Street when a small explosion occurred. The explosion was minimal but caused some smoke; that cleared by the time crews arrived.

It’s not yet clear what caused the explosion.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.