Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - More great weather with less wind. Still looking for some rain.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You’ll likely wake up to a bit of haze and a smoky smell in the air as a little more Canadian wildfire smoke has drifted south over the last 24 hours. Air quality could be impacted from time to time through Tuesday as well.

Even with the smoke, we’ll have temperatures climb into he mid 80s again this afternoon. Abundant sunshine and low dew points on the muggy meter should feel good again.

Muggy Meter (WOWT)

We’ll enjoy it with less wind as well. NNW wind gusts up near 25 mph are possible this morning but should decrease into the afternoon. That means less wind and perfect weather for Game 3 of the College World Series championship series tonight.

Wind Gusts (WOWT)

CWS (WOWT)

Rain and storm chances will return to the area starting Tuesday morning and could linger into the afternoon for some. By 4pm the majority of those should be east of the area. Unfortunately I don’t expect widespread rain but there will be scattered showers and storms trying to develop from west to east.

Tuesday Rain (WOWT)

More morning rain is possible Wednesday too as some warm air tries to surge in. I’m leaning on more clouds and some scattered showers to help hold down the highs a bit. If less rain & clouds develop, we do have the potential to see highs jump into the mid 90s Wednesday.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

