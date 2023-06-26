We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - More great weather with less wind. Still looking for some rain.

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You’ll likely wake up to a bit of haze and a smoky smell in the air as a little more Canadian wildfire smoke has drifted south over the last 24 hours. Air quality could be impacted from time to time through Tuesday as well.

Even with the smoke, we’ll have temperatures climb into he mid 80s again this afternoon. Abundant sunshine and low dew points on the muggy meter should feel good again.

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)

We’ll enjoy it with less wind as well. NNW wind gusts up near 25 mph are possible this morning but should decrease into the afternoon. That means less wind and perfect weather for Game 3 of the College World Series championship series tonight.

Wind Gusts
Wind Gusts(WOWT)
CWS
CWS(WOWT)

Rain and storm chances will return to the area starting Tuesday morning and could linger into the afternoon for some. By 4pm the majority of those should be east of the area. Unfortunately I don’t expect widespread rain but there will be scattered showers and storms trying to develop from west to east.

Tuesday Rain
Tuesday Rain(WOWT)

More morning rain is possible Wednesday too as some warm air tries to surge in. I’m leaning on more clouds and some scattered showers to help hold down the highs a bit. If less rain & clouds develop, we do have the potential to see highs jump into the mid 90s Wednesday.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police respond to incident at Fun-Plex pool
Omaha Police release new details on Old Market shooting
Elevated ozone levels continue to impact the Omaha metro's air quality.
Ozone Action Day declared for Omaha metro area
Johnnie Mae and Toraze Davis had been married only one hour before he died shortly after...
Omaha groom dies at his wedding; GoFundMe set up for funeral expenses
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Ralston, June 24, 2023.
Omaha, Ralston Police respond to motorcycle crash

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Cool temperatures continue into tomorrow
High wind speeds tonight into Monday
Jade’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Pleasant start to the work week
Warming trend into Friday