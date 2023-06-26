Ozone Action Days declared for Omaha metro area

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Air quality continues to pose a risk for some this week as ground-level ozone concentrations remain elevated.

The Omaha-Council Bluffs Metropolitan Area Planning Agency has declared today and tomorrow, June 26 and 27, as Ozone Action Days for Omaha.

Air Quality Index forecast from the Douglas County Health Department, June 26, 2023. (DCHD)

The air quality forecast from the Douglas County Health Department shows ozone levels in the lower end of the “moderate” range for Monday. Levels are forecast to increase to the upper end of the “moderate” range Tuesday.

Elevated ozone levels may pose a risk to those with chronic respiratory issues like COPD, emphysema, asthma, and in older adults and young children. Vehicle exhaust and petroleum evaporative loss are the largest sources of pollutants that combine with sunlight and heat to produce ground-level ozone concentrations.

MAPA reminds the public that action can be taken to help minimize impacts, including driving less and carpooling when possible, refueling at dusk or at night to avoid fuel evaporation loss, and mowing lawns in the morning or evening, outside of the heat of the day.

