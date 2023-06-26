Omaha waterpark remains closed a day after near-drowning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fun-Plex remained closed Monday, a day after a 5-year-old nearly drowned there.

Fun-Plex Waterpark & Rides posted a note on its website attributing the closing to “a medical incident” at the park.

Fun-Plex remained closed Monday after a 5-year-old nearly drowned there Sunday, June 25, 2023. (Fun-Plex / WOWT)

Meanwhile, Omaha Police continue to investigate the “near-drowning” incident at the waterpark that sent the child to the hospital.

OPD officers were called to the water park, located near 70th and Q Streets, shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday when the boy was noticed to be underwater.

Two managers at Fun-Plex told 6 News on Monday say CPR was immediately administered once the youth was pulled from the water and that the measures continued until emergency personnel arrived, in accordance with rescue training policies in place at the park.

The boy was transported to CHI Health-CUMC-Bergan Mercy with life-saving measures in progress; medics later transferred him to Children’s Hospital.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

