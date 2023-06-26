We are Local
Omaha waterpark remains closed a day after near-drowning

Fun-Plex management said CPR administered on 5-year-old by staff until emergency personnel arrived and took over Sunday afternoon
Fun-Plex remained closed Monday following a medical incident over the weekend.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fun-Plex remained closed Monday, a day after a 5-year-old nearly drowned there.

Fun-Plex Waterpark & Rides posted a note on its website attributing the closing to “a medical incident” at the park.

Fun-Plex remained closed Monday after a 5-year-old nearly drowned there Sunday, June 25, 2023.
Fun-Plex remained closed Monday after a 5-year-old nearly drowned there Sunday, June 25, 2023.(Fun-Plex / WOWT)

Meanwhile, Omaha Police continue to investigate the “near-drowning” incident at the waterpark that sent the child to the hospital.

OPD officers were called to the water park, located near 70th and Q Streets, shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday when the boy was noticed to be underwater.

Two managers at Fun-Plex told 6 News on Monday say CPR was immediately administered once the youth was pulled from the water and that the measures continued until emergency personnel arrived, in accordance with rescue training policies in place at the park.

The boy was transported to CHI Health-CUMC-Bergan Mercy with life-saving measures in progress; medics later transferred him to Children’s Hospital.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest information.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

