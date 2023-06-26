We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Lincoln inmate reported missing in April back in custody

(KTTC)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 20-year-old man who didn’t report back to the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln has been located.

Buay Chuol was taken into custody on Monday, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Buay Chuol, 20
Buay Chuol, 20(Nebraska Department of Corrections)

Chuol had a job-finding furlough on April 10 when the Lincoln Community Corrections Center received word of a tamper on his monitoring system.

He was serving a three- to six-year sentence for attempted robbery out of York County, beginning his sentence on April 26, 2021, and had been due for a parole hearing in May.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police respond to incident at Fun-Plex pool
Omaha Police release new details on Old Market shooting
Elevated ozone levels continue to impact the Omaha metro's air quality.
Ozone Action Day declared for Omaha metro area
Florida's Josh Rivera (24) is greeted at the dugout after scoring during the sixth inning of...
CWS 2023: Florida sets record with 24 runs, beats LSU
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Ralston, June 24, 2023.
Omaha, Ralston Police respond to motorcycle crash

Latest News

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will consider a proposal Tuesday that would allot...
Douglas County non-profit aims to help at-risk youth
Omaha Police and other metro-area agencies are reminding the public about firework ordinances...
Fourth of July fireworks rules around the Omaha-metro
Nebraska's U.S. District Attorney has announced his plans to retire.
Interim U.S. Attorney for Nebraska District to retire
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will consider a proposal Tuesday that would allot...
Douglas County Commissioners proposal would fund at-risk youth program
Another College World Series record will be broken tonight -- and LSU fans are the biggest...
CWS 2023: Attendance again breaking records, especially among LSU fans