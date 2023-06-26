Lincoln inmate reported missing in April back in custody

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 20-year-old man who didn’t report back to the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln has been located.

Buay Chuol was taken into custody on Monday, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Buay Chuol, 20 (Nebraska Department of Corrections)

Chuol had a job-finding furlough on April 10 when the Lincoln Community Corrections Center received word of a tamper on his monitoring system.

He was serving a three- to six-year sentence for attempted robbery out of York County, beginning his sentence on April 26, 2021, and had been due for a parole hearing in May.

