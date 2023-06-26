Lincoln inmate dies at Reception and Treatment Center

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Corrections says an inmate has died in its custody.

NDCS says Floyd Martin, 88, died Sunday at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln where he had been incarcerated.

Martin had been serving a 35-to-40-year sentence out of Custer County for second-degree sexual assault of a child.

His cause of death had not yet been determined, but NDCS says he was being treated for a medical condition. As is standard policy when an inmate dies in NDCS’ custody, a grand jury will be convened to investigate his death.

