Jade’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Pleasant start to the work week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The cold front that rolled through overnight Saturday brought us a welcomed break from the heat as highs stayed in the low to mid 80s this afternoon. It also brought some strong winds along with it! Breezy conditions will continue into the start of the work week Monday.

High wind speeds tonight into Monday (WOWT)

Besides the strong winds on the way for Monday, it looks to be a beautiful and mild start to the week with highs in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. We will stay dry through Tuesday before storm chances return Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Pleasant start to the week (WOWT)

Monday will be peasant... just before temperatures and humidity start to climb! 90s make a brief return Wednesday and Thursday with another chance for rain at the end of the week.

Warming trend into Friday (WOWT)

