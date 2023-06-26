Fourth of July fireworks rules around the Omaha-metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With the Independence Day holiday approaching, fireworks are now legal in some parts of the Omaha-metro area.

Fireworks may be sold in the City of Omaha between June 28 and July 4. They can be discharged between Sunday, July 2, and Tuesday, July 4 from 12 Noon to 11 p.m.

Beginning June 28, fireworks complaints need to be directed to Omaha Police’s non-emergency number at (402) 444-5802. Do not call 911 unless there is an immediate danger to life or property.

America's birthday is nearing -- and firework stands are helping Omaha-area nonprofits.

Fireworks are legally dischargeable in the City of Papillion now through July 3 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and from 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on July 4.

Complaints should be directed to Papillion Police’s non-emergency number: (402) 597-2035.

Residents in the City of Ralston are allowed to discharge fireworks now through July 3 between 9 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. On July 4, fireworks may be discharged between 9 a.m. and 11:59 p.m.

Residents in the City of Bellevue may light fireworks from now through July 3 between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. and between 8 a.m. and Midnight on July 4.

The City of Gretna allows firework discharge now through July 3 between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. On July 4, fireworks are allowed between 10 a.m. and Midnight.

City of La Vista residents may light fireworks beginning Wednesday, June 28. They can be discharged between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. through July 2; the hours are extended for July 3 & 4 to 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

City of Springfield residents may light fireworks now through July 3 between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to Midnight on July 4.

For Sarpy County SIDs and rural areas, fireworks may be discharged now through July 3 between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. The hours are extended from 8 a.m. to Midnight on the 4th.

Sarpy County noise complaints should be directed to the non-emergency line at (402) 593-4111.

Residents in the City of Council Bluffs may use fireworks between Friday, June 30, and Tuesday, July 4 from Noon to 11 p.m. daily.

Safety & cleanup

After the show is over, it’s important to clean up and dispose of fireworks properly. They often leave behind toxic pollutants that can impact people, wildlife, and natural resources.

Keep Omaha Beautiful advises those who celebrate to follow these four steps:

Wait 20 minutes before picking up a used firework to ensure any flame is out.

Soak fireworks by submerging used fireworks for at least 15 minutes.

Sweep and bag all debris before putting it in the trash.

Flush the water used to submerge used fireworks down a toilet. Do not hose down the area or dump the water in the grass or street. Debris could be washed into storm drains.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.