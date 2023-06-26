Fleetwood Mac tribute band among acts making tour stops in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha will play host to two hardcore-rock groups, an up-and-coming indie rock band, and a tribute band to one of the 1970′s’ greatest musical acts this fall.

Utah-based rockers The Used will bring its Fall 2023 Headlining Tour to Steelhouse Omaha Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. Fellow hardcore rockers Sleeping with Sirens will also perform. Tickets for this show start at $45 (with a $5 increase the day of the show) and go on sale this Thursday, June 29, at 10 a.m. Tickets are available on Steelhouse Omaha’s website.

Indie-rockers The Band CAMINO will perform at Steelhouse Omaha Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. as part of its Screaming in the Dark Tour. Tickets start at $39.50 (with a $5 increase on the day of the show) and go on sale this Friday, June 30, at 10 a.m. Tickets are available on Steelhouse Omaha’s website.

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, a tribute band to the landmark rock-and-roll groups, will come to Steelhouse Omaha for a reserved, seated show Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $29.50 (with a $5 increase on the day of the show) and go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets are available on Steelhouse Omaha’s website.

