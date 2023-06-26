We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Fleetwood Mac tribute band among acts making tour stops in Omaha

Hailed as “an extraordinary emotive performance," by Mick Fleetwood, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac...
Hailed as “an extraordinary emotive performance," by Mick Fleetwood, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac is the tribute band that fans won't want to miss.(Coronado PAC)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha will play host to two hardcore-rock groups, an up-and-coming indie rock band, and a tribute band to one of the 1970′s’ greatest musical acts this fall.

Utah-based rockers The Used will bring its Fall 2023 Headlining Tour to Steelhouse Omaha Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. Fellow hardcore rockers Sleeping with Sirens will also perform. Tickets for this show start at $45 (with a $5 increase the day of the show) and go on sale this Thursday, June 29, at 10 a.m. Tickets are available on Steelhouse Omaha’s website.

Indie-rockers The Band CAMINO will perform at Steelhouse Omaha Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. as part of its Screaming in the Dark Tour. Tickets start at $39.50 (with a $5 increase on the day of the show) and go on sale this Friday, June 30, at 10 a.m. Tickets are available on Steelhouse Omaha’s website.

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, a tribute band to the landmark rock-and-roll groups, will come to Steelhouse Omaha for a reserved, seated show Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $29.50 (with a $5 increase on the day of the show) and go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets are available on Steelhouse Omaha’s website.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police respond to incident at Fun-Plex pool
Omaha Police release new details on Old Market shooting
Elevated ozone levels continue to impact the Omaha metro's air quality.
Ozone Action Day declared for Omaha metro area
Florida's Josh Rivera (24) is greeted at the dugout after scoring during the sixth inning of...
CWS 2023: Florida sets record with 24 runs, beats LSU
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Ralston, June 24, 2023.
Omaha, Ralston Police respond to motorcycle crash

Latest News

York man charged in threats made at Omaha hospital facing additional charge
Elevated ozone levels continue to impact the Omaha metro's air quality.
Ozone Action Days declared for Omaha metro area
Lincoln Fire & Rescue File Photo
Numerous reptiles dead following north Lincoln apartment fire
The Nebraska Department of Corrections says an inmate has died in its custody.
Lincoln inmate dies at Reception and Treatment Center