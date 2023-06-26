We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Driver in fatal Carter Lake crash appears in court for preliminary hearing

Pierre Brayman, held on $10M bond, is accused of leaving the scene of a crash that killed his wife in late April.
The man accused of leaving the scene of an accident that killed his wife has had his bond set at $10 million.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man accused of leaving the scene of a Carter Lake crash that killed his wife now faces an additional charge.

Pierre Brayman, 39, again appeared before a Douglas County judge Monday. His case was bound over to district court for trial.

His 37-year-old wife, Tiffany Brayman, was a passenger in a 2000 Ford F-150 that crashed on Carter Lake Shore Drive on the evening of April 26. She was ejected and died at the hospital.

While crash data is not available for that pickup model, investigators determined the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed in a 30-mph zone.

Investigators said Pierre Brayman ran from the scene to his ex-wife’s house but that he was gone once officers learned of that information.

The original criminal complaint was amended last week. Pierre Brayman is now charged with manslaughter in addition to the original charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

His bond remains set at $10 million.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police respond to incident at Fun-Plex pool
Omaha Police release new details on Old Market shooting
Elevated ozone levels continue to impact the Omaha metro's air quality.
Ozone Action Day declared for Omaha metro area
Florida's Josh Rivera (24) is greeted at the dugout after scoring during the sixth inning of...
CWS 2023: Florida sets record with 24 runs, beats LSU
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Ralston, June 24, 2023.
Omaha, Ralston Police respond to motorcycle crash

Latest News

Two M.U.D. workers are recovering from burns suffered in a small explosion at Omaha's Regency...
Two utility workers suffer burns after gas explosion at Omaha apartments
Lincoln Fire & Rescue File Photo
Numerous reptiles dead following north Lincoln apartment fire
Demolition work has begun on a Bellevue pedestrian bridge.
Demolition work begins on rundown Bellevue pedestrian bridge
Hailed as “an extraordinary emotive performance," by Mick Fleetwood, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac...
Fleetwood Mac tribute band among acts making tour stops in Omaha