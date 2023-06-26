We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Douglas County property valuation protest window closing

Neighborhoods around the city echoing calls for change
The deadline is fast approaching for property valuation protests in Douglas County.
By John Chapman
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials say it’s about an average year when it comes to the number of property tax valuation protests filed in Douglas County.

Bob Neville and Jan Wilson are two homeowners filing protests -- they believe their homes near 108th and Q Streets were hit much too hard, pushing their valuations up tens of thousands of dollars.

“I have a track home, built in the 70s,” Wilson said. “They’re very, I think, outrageous.”

“The property taxes have just gotten way too high in the state, and I don’t think it’s good for the state long-term, to attract people,” Neville said.

Douglas County Assessor and Register of Deeds Walt Pfeffer says all his office can do is follow state statute that requires the county to assess property between 92% and 100% of market value. Pfeffer would like to see property values in the same 75% range that’s charged on agricultural property in the state or limit the percentage increase on property owners to three to five percent per year to avoid year-over-year sticker shock.

He plans to take his ideas to lawmakers.

RELATED: Douglas County Commissioners discuss changing structure of property valuations

“When we make that proposal, and we’re working on the language right now -- we have a number of state senators that have expressed a sincere interest in bringing it forward, and I know the Governor’s office is looking at some stuff too,” Pfeffer said.

He says taxpayers should remember that Metropolitan Community College’s property taxes have been taken over by the state. Homeowners should see a property tax reduction there.

Pfeffer also says you can claim a portion of your school taxes against your state income tax to help reduce your property tax bill.

“Taxes are getting very expensive,” the homeowners said. “I know the state is doing some things with the property tax credit, that’s just kind of negating so you’re not really gaining anything as far as keeping taxes lower.”

Both homeowners are hoping something can be done to get property taxes in their neighborhood under control.

Pfeffer says he expects some pushback on the proposals from school districts and cities throughout the county.

June 30 is the last day property owners can file a valuation protest with the Douglas County Board of Equalization. Those aged 65 or over who qualify also have until June 30 to file for Homestead Exemption.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police respond to incident at Fun-Plex pool
Omaha Police release new details on Old Market shooting
Elevated ozone levels continue to impact the Omaha metro's air quality.
Ozone Action Day declared for Omaha metro area
Florida's Josh Rivera (24) is greeted at the dugout after scoring during the sixth inning of...
CWS 2023: Florida sets record with 24 runs, beats LSU
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Ralston, June 24, 2023.
Omaha, Ralston Police respond to motorcycle crash

Latest News

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will consider a proposal Tuesday that would allot...
Douglas County non-profit aims to help at-risk youth
Omaha Police and other metro-area agencies are reminding the public about firework ordinances...
Fourth of July fireworks rules around the Omaha-metro
Nebraska's U.S. District Attorney has announced his plans to retire.
Interim U.S. Attorney for Nebraska District to retire
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will consider a proposal Tuesday that would allot...
Douglas County Commissioners proposal would fund at-risk youth program
Another College World Series record will be broken tonight -- and LSU fans are the biggest...
CWS 2023: Attendance again breaking records, especially among LSU fans