Douglas County property valuation protest window closing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials say it’s about an average year when it comes to the number of property tax valuation protests filed in Douglas County.

Bob Neville and Jan Wilson are two homeowners filing protests -- they believe their homes near 108th and Q Streets were hit much too hard, pushing their valuations up tens of thousands of dollars.

“I have a track home, built in the 70s,” Wilson said. “They’re very, I think, outrageous.”

“The property taxes have just gotten way too high in the state, and I don’t think it’s good for the state long-term, to attract people,” Neville said.

Douglas County Assessor and Register of Deeds Walt Pfeffer says all his office can do is follow state statute that requires the county to assess property between 92% and 100% of market value. Pfeffer would like to see property values in the same 75% range that’s charged on agricultural property in the state or limit the percentage increase on property owners to three to five percent per year to avoid year-over-year sticker shock.

He plans to take his ideas to lawmakers.

“When we make that proposal, and we’re working on the language right now -- we have a number of state senators that have expressed a sincere interest in bringing it forward, and I know the Governor’s office is looking at some stuff too,” Pfeffer said.

He says taxpayers should remember that Metropolitan Community College’s property taxes have been taken over by the state. Homeowners should see a property tax reduction there.

Pfeffer also says you can claim a portion of your school taxes against your state income tax to help reduce your property tax bill.

“Taxes are getting very expensive,” the homeowners said. “I know the state is doing some things with the property tax credit, that’s just kind of negating so you’re not really gaining anything as far as keeping taxes lower.”

Both homeowners are hoping something can be done to get property taxes in their neighborhood under control.

Pfeffer says he expects some pushback on the proposals from school districts and cities throughout the county.

June 30 is the last day property owners can file a valuation protest with the Douglas County Board of Equalization. Those aged 65 or over who qualify also have until June 30 to file for Homestead Exemption.

