Douglas County nonprofit aims to help at-risk youth

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will consider a proposal Tuesday that would allot funding for a program designed to help at-risk youth in the area.
By Bella Caracta
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will look to approve half a million dollars Tuesday for a nonprofit that hopes to help at-risk youth keep out of trouble.

“It’s a long game,” said Marian Fey, executive director of the BRIDGE Family Resource Connector Network. “It’s an investment that’s really worth making.”

The BRIDGE hopes to make finding resources for families in the Omaha metro easier.

“Just really trying to knit together what’s already out there,” she said.

While there is a vast network of resources for at-risk youth in Douglas County, the executive director of BRIDGE said it can feel disjointed.

“It’s hard to tell your story once, let alone two, three, four times. So if we can help alleviate that and make this smoother for families, that’s what we hope to do,” said Fey.

Right now, the public-privately funded non-profit has three employees, but additional funding awarded by the board of commissions would bump that up. The goal is to staff six people by the end of this year and 10-15 by this time next year.

Their model uses existing buildings in Omaha, potential partners being the Learning Community of Douglas and Sarpy Counties, schools, and community centers.

The CEO of the Learning Community said he’d welcome the partnership, telling 6 News: “Providing support and services to all young people and families within the Learning Community of Douglas and Sarpy Counties remains a vital need in our community,” said Dr. Bradley Ekwerekwu.

Fey said they aim to address what she calls “pink flags:” possible risk factors that could develop into “red flags” if left unaddressed.

“You have to think of the whole system as a spectrum and we’re way over here,” she said pointing to one end. “We’re talking early intervention prevention.”

That way kids don’t get to the other end of the spectrum, such as the Douglas County Juvenile Center. BRIDGE’s goal is to get set up in two centers – one east and one west – by the end of this year.

The BRIDGE program, just 6 months into its non-profit status, looks to expand its capacity to help more than 1,200 families across the metro by this time next year.

