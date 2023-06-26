Douglas County Health offering free HIV testing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department will offer free HIV testing Tuesday.

DCHD staff will be located at the Walgreens at 6101 NW Radial Highway in Benson on Tuesday, June 27 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to answer questions about HIV testing, prevention, and treatment options.

DCHD says HIV testing is recommended as part of routine healthcare, but many people are not being tested as often as they should. National HIV Testing Day is a chance to normalize HIV testing and encourage people to make it part of their healthcare routine.

