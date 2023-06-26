Demolition work begins on rundown Bellevue pedestrian bridge

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Demolition work has begun on a Bellevue pedestrian bridge.

Bellevue Public Works says the bridge over Galvin Road at Hansen Avenue is being removed due to its rundown condition. They also say it’s not cost-effective to replace the bridge.

Galvin Road will remain open to traffic in the area for most of the project, with lane restrictions as necessary to complete overhead work. The road will also need to be completely closed for a brief while for the safe removal of the steel girders -- the city will provide notice when that full closure is scheduled.

The city says new traffic signals and pavement markings were installed at the intersection of Galvin Road and Birchcrest Road to help provide a safe walk to school for children at Birchcrest Elementary School.

