CWS 2023: Baseball fans react to Flordia’s win, prepare for one more day in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After the record-breaking 24-4 win over LSU on Sunday afternoon, Florida fans are feeling pretty good.

“It was awesome,” says Abeline, Texas native Justin Tammany. “We watched on TV last night and felt like one got away, so it was nice to see them unload today.” Tammany’s son, Quinn, agrees.

“It was just nice to see all of Florida’s stars unload.”

Craig Showers lives in Council Bluffs, but is a fan of the Gators, too.

“They’ve played well all season, I just want a good game tomorrow,” he says.

The high-scoring loss for LSU was something most fans had never seen before.

“Holy crud, yeah!” says Omaha native Bob Torson. “[They] put it out of there, and then the next one was a home run as well!”

“We were hoping for a tight game so we could see a third game tomorrow night but, uh, didn’t expect a blowout like this,” says Jimmy Dugan.

Before the game was even over, LSU fans could be seen pouring out of the stadium.

“We were feeling good, [but] Blake Money, it was a problem,” says Baton Rouge native Matt Conway.

Conway left during the seventh inning but says he’s still confident.

“We’re going to be good tomorrow, those 14 runs won’t carry over to Monday.”

Little did he know - Florida would go on to score 10 more runs.

But die-hard fans aren’t phased.

“I’m so proud to be a Louisianian so much, I love it,” says Audry Catalanatto.

“This was a horrible performance, but Paul Skenes is going to come and shove tomorrow, it was all planned out,” says Steven Ridgedell.

Some fans offered up advice before tomorrow’s championship game, too.

“DC, Travinsky, they just need to hit some dingers. That’s it,” says Conway.

“They just need to lock in, that’s the first thing. They all got too high of hopes from last night [Saturday],” Ridgedell adds.

“Put Skenes in tomorrow,” Dugan says.

The friendly competition is welcome in the metro.

“We love having LSU in Omaha, I feel like they are wonderful fans, great to be around, southern hospitality, we love them in Omaha. Good luck to them,” says Kaylea Showers of Council Bluffs.

Fans are simply ready for another great day of baseball.

“I would hope after a game like this they’re full of confidence you know, no matter who LSU throws tomorrow, hopefully, they come with the same mindset to just hit the ball,” Tammany says.

“Put it all behind you, one game tomorrow, win or go home. Nothing matters until tomorrow,” Showers adds.

“Am I coming back for tomorrow’s game to see us win the national title? Absolutely,” Conway says.

