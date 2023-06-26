CWS 2023: Attendance record shattered again thanks to LSU’s faithful

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday night is it for the College World Series. LSU and Florida will go at it one final time for a national title.

No matter tonight’s outcome -- we can already say the game will break records.

The last time LSU was in the CWS in 2017, they lost to Florida. But attendance was huge. 357,646 fans attended that year.

That record got beat last year when 366,105 fans attended.

And at Sunday’s game, a new CWS attendance record was set: 368,068 fans attended the series’ 15 games -- and even this record will fall, because everyone attending Monday’s game -- over 25,000 -- will be tacked on to that total.

“That gold flag, that’s our North Star. That’s our trusty,” said LSU fan Arthur Dupree.

LSU’s faithful pulled out all stops five hours before game time.

“These are only special bibs,” said fan Chris Veillon. “I only pull them out when we need it. I wore them three times; this is the fourth. Twice we beat Alabama and won a national title in them.”

Meanwhile, the pregame hit all the high notes -- the singing, the drinking, and the cooking.

“The Jack Daniels jambalaya recipe has been passed down a generation to us,” Dupree said. “It’s the tailgate special.”

A few parking spots down in Lot D -- a new tailgating strategy for this final game.

“We’re not cooking the alligator today,” one fan noted.

That literally happened Sunday. And as superstitions go, don’t repeat it since Florida won.

Tiger fans hope to cook the Gators figuratively Monday night for their seventh national baseball championship.

“Honestly, I could see myself moving here,” said LSU fan Sidney Zeringue. “As soon as I cam here, the first thing out of the locals was ‘Welcome back!’ and ‘It hasn’t been the same without you.’”

