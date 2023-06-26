We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

CWS 2023: Attendance record shattered again thanks to LSU’s faithful

Another College World Series record will be broken tonight -- and LSU fans are the biggest reason why.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday night is it for the College World Series. LSU and Florida will go at it one final time for a national title.

No matter tonight’s outcome -- we can already say the game will break records.

The last time LSU was in the CWS in 2017, they lost to Florida. But attendance was huge. 357,646 fans attended that year.

That record got beat last year when 366,105 fans attended.

And at Sunday’s game, a new CWS attendance record was set: 368,068 fans attended the series’ 15 games -- and even this record will fall, because everyone attending Monday’s game -- over 25,000 -- will be tacked on to that total.

“That gold flag, that’s our North Star. That’s our trusty,” said LSU fan Arthur Dupree.

LSU’s faithful pulled out all stops five hours before game time.

“These are only special bibs,” said fan Chris Veillon. “I only pull them out when we need it. I wore them three times; this is the fourth. Twice we beat Alabama and won a national title in them.”

Meanwhile, the pregame hit all the high notes -- the singing, the drinking, and the cooking.

“The Jack Daniels jambalaya recipe has been passed down a generation to us,” Dupree said. “It’s the tailgate special.”

A few parking spots down in Lot D -- a new tailgating strategy for this final game.

“We’re not cooking the alligator today,” one fan noted.

That literally happened Sunday. And as superstitions go, don’t repeat it since Florida won.

Tiger fans hope to cook the Gators figuratively Monday night for their seventh national baseball championship.

“Honestly, I could see myself moving here,” said LSU fan Sidney Zeringue. “As soon as I cam here, the first thing out of the locals was ‘Welcome back!’ and ‘It hasn’t been the same without you.’”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police respond to incident at Fun-Plex pool
Omaha Police release new details on Old Market shooting
Elevated ozone levels continue to impact the Omaha metro's air quality.
Ozone Action Day declared for Omaha metro area
Florida's Josh Rivera (24) is greeted at the dugout after scoring during the sixth inning of...
CWS 2023: Florida sets record with 24 runs, beats LSU
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Ralston, June 24, 2023.
Omaha, Ralston Police respond to motorcycle crash

Latest News

Another College World Series record will be broken tonight -- and LSU fans are the biggest...
CWS 2023: Attendance again breaking records, especially among LSU fans
Florida's Josh Rivera (24) is greeted at the dugout after scoring during the sixth inning of...
CWS 2023: Florida sets record with 24 runs, beats LSU
LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run against Florida...
CWS 2023: Beloso bomb lifts LSU to 4-3 win over Florida in first game of CWS finals
It's the first College World Series for one downtown Omaha business, and the owner is already...
CWS 2023: New business owner seeing some traffic near Charles Schwab Field