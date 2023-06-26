We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Crews battle 3-alarm fire at lithium plant in North Carolina

Crews are battling a three-alarm fire at the Livent Corporation lithium plant in Gaston County,...
Crews are battling a three-alarm fire at the Livent Corporation lithium plant in Gaston County, North Carolina, on Monday morning.(Gaston County Emergency Management and Fire Services)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Firefighters were called out to a large plant fire in Gaston County on Monday morning.

According to Gaston County Communications, a fire was reported at Livent Corporation, a lithium plant in Bessemer City, just before 1:30 a.m.

Kings Mountain Highway is shut down from the Kings Mountain Industrial Park entrance to Crowders Mountain Road while crews work to control the situation.

County officials said no evacuations have been deemed necessary, and the smoke is not believed to be hazardous. Still, residents are encouraged to stay indoors and not to drive around any road barriers.

Officials said no injuries have been reported, and all workers have been accounted for.

It is not yet known what sparked the blaze.

The Charlotte Fire Department is assisting multiple Gaston County crews.

According to the city’s website, the plant is a leading source of lithium-ion battery technology, producing components for the electric vehicle industry.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police respond to incident at Fun-Plex pool
Omaha Police release new details on Old Market shooting
Elevated ozone levels continue to impact the Omaha metro's air quality.
Ozone Action Day declared for Omaha metro area
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Ralston, June 24, 2023.
Omaha, Ralston Police respond to motorcycle crash
Florida's Josh Rivera (24) is greeted at the dugout after scoring during the sixth inning of...
CWS 2023: Florida sets record with 24 runs, beats LSU

Latest News

Police in Newton, Massachusetts, investigate after three people were found dead Sunday.
Couple celebrating 50th wedding anniversary and family member found stabbed to death, police say
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Itzal Sanchez, 2 months old, is missing from California.
Amber Alert issued for baby taken from California
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast
Damage assessment is underway after a suspected tornado hit the Bargersville area near...
Indiana tornado kills 1 as severe weather causes damage and power outages across multiple states