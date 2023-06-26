Changes coming in July to trash, recycling collection in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Changes are coming for trash and recycling collection to the City of Council Bluffs starting next month.

Current vendor Waste Connections will remain connected with the city as it implements upgrades to move toward automated collection. The city said in a release drivers can make up to 60% more stops per hour with an automated track, also with improved efficiency, reduction in the city’s carbon footprint, and lessening wear on the city’s roads.

The city has delivered nearly 40,000 new trash and recycling carts to residents to prepare for the new automated services. Waste Connections is also purchasing a new fleet of trucks.

The city will provide each household with one trash cart and one recycling cart, both with 96-gallon capacity. Keep in mind that once these changes take effect July 3, the city will only take these carts -- other carts and cans will not be collected.

Waste Connections is holding a recycling event to help with ridding customers of their old trash receptacles. Between July 10 and 16, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, those containers can be dropped off at the north parking lot of Horseshoe Casino. A landfill disposal option is available from August 7 and 18 -- just leave your old empty containers at the curb with your normal trash collection.

Yard waste can now be combined with garbage year-round in the new garbage cart. Additional paper yard waste bags and bundles of brush and branches can also be set out, but only during peak times -- April 15 to May 31 and again October 15 to November 30 -- on your regular trash day.

Recyclables will be collected every other week. It is single-stream, meaning no sorting is necessary. All recyclables with the exception of glass can go into the new blue cans. Only recyclables that fit inside with the lid closed will be accepted.

Additional information regarding trash and recyclable collection changes can be found on the City’s website.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.