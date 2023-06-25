We are Local
Two dead, several others wounded during shooting at social media promoted street party in Michigan

Saginaw Police
Saginaw Police(WNEM)
By Julianna Metdepenningen and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - A 51-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were killed and several others were wounded during a shooting at a street party in Michigan, WNEM reports.

The party was promoted on social media.

Authorities say shots were fired around midnight on Saturday among the more than 300 partygoers. Several were shot or struck by cars.

According to authorities, three people were struck by a car and 12 were shot.

Police say there were multiple shooters and five different calibers of bullets were recovered at the scene.

Michigan State Police say no one is in custody at this time.

Saginaw Police Department, Michigan State Police detectives, Bridgeport Forensic Lab, and Michigan State Police aviation crews are investigating the shooting.

