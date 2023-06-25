We are Local
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Cool summer Sunday but windy as well

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A very enjoyable late June day is on the way today. Highs in the low and mid 80s around the area will feel great with the sunshine and low readings on the muggy meter.

Sunday Forecast
Sunday Forecast(WOWT)
Sunday Muggy Meter
Sunday Muggy Meter(WOWT)

The only thing to get in the way of a perfect day will be the wind. Northwest gusts 30-40 mph, especially this morning, will be rather annoying at times. They’ll back off a bit but still will be noticeable by the afternoon hours.

Sunday Wind
Sunday Wind(WOWT)

The start of the week will be a bit warmer but still rather comfortable across much of the area. You’ll likely notice an uptick in the humidity by Tuesday and that upward trend will continue the rest of the week. Highs will return to the 90s by Wednesday. Next rain chance looks to be Tuesday night.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)
7 Day Muggy Meter
7 Day Muggy Meter(WOWT)

