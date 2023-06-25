We are Local
Ozone Action Day declared for Omaha metro area

Elevated ozone levels continue to impact the Omaha metro's air quality.
By Zane Culjat
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As ground-level ozone remains elevated, the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency has declared Sunday, June 25 an Ozone Action Day.

The Douglas County Health Department’s air quality forecast places ground-level ozone concentrations in the upper end of the “moderate” range Sunday.

Elevated ozone levels may pose a risk to those with chronic respiratory issues like COPD, emphysema, asthma, and in older adults and young children. Vehicle exhaust and petroleum evaporative loss are the largest sources of pollutants that combine with sunlight and heat to produce ground-level ozone concentrations.

MAPA reminds the public that action can be taken to help minimize impacts, including driving less and carpooling when possible, refueling at dusk or at night to avoid fuel evaporation loss, and mowing lawns in the morning or evening, outside of the heat of the day.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

