Omaha Police respond to incident at Fun-Plex pool
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after an incident at a waterpark that sent a 5-year-old to the hospital, calling it a “near-drowning.”
OPD tells 6 News officers were called to Fun-Plex at 70th and Q Streets shortly before 3 p.m. when the boy was noticed to be underwater. Officials got him out and initiated CPR.
The boy was transported to CHI Health-CUMC-Bergan Mercy with life-saving measures in progress; medics later transferred him to Children’s Hospital.
Correction: A previous version initially reported the incident as a drowning. 6 News regrets the error.
