Omaha Police respond to drowning at Fun-Plex pool

RALSTON, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a drowning at a Ralston waterpark.

OPD tells 6 News officers were called to Fun-Plex at 70th and Q Streets shortly before 3 p.m. A 5-year-old boy was noticed underwater. Officials got him out and initiated CPR.

The boy was transported to Bergan Mercy with life-saving measures in progress; medics later transferred him to Children’s Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details have been released.

