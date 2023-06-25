We are Local
Omaha Police respond to drowning at Fun-Plex pool

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RALSTON, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a drowning at a Ralston waterpark.

OPD tells 6 News officers were called to Fun-Plex at 70th and Q Streets shortly before 3 p.m. A 5-year-old boy was noticed underwater. Officials got him out and initiated CPR.

The boy was transported to Bergan Mercy with life-saving measures in progress; medics later transferred him to Children’s Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details have been released.

-

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest information.

