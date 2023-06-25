Omaha Police respond to drowning at Fun-Plex pool
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT
RALSTON, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a drowning at a Ralston waterpark.
OPD tells 6 News officers were called to Fun-Plex at 70th and Q Streets shortly before 3 p.m. A 5-year-old boy was noticed underwater. Officials got him out and initiated CPR.
The boy was transported to Bergan Mercy with life-saving measures in progress; medics later transferred him to Children’s Hospital.
The investigation is ongoing. No further details have been released.
