Omaha Police investigating shots fired call in Old Market

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a reported shooting early Sunday morning.

The call came from near 11th and Howard Streets around 2 a.m. OPD tells 6 News there was a crowd of about 300 people in the area. Officers were attempting to clear the area after businesses had closed for the night when they heard gunfire.

OPD says there were no victims located at the scene; a short time later, someone did walk into the hospital with minor injuries. It’s unclear if those injuries were a result of that gunfire.

