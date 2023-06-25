Omaha group working to raise awareness of breast cancer in Black community

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The third annual Strut for the Cure Fashion Show happened Saturday.

The event was a celebration of those who beat the disease, and those walking the runway were all cancer survivors.

Proceeds went toward Omaha-based breast cancer support group Pink Lotus Project Nebraska, which founder and CEO Tisa Hardin-Partridge said works to teach holistic living to cancer patients.

“Without encouragement and hope, we don’t have anything else,” Hardin-Partridge said. “There’s no cure for cancer, so we’re just trying to let people know that you don’t have to die from cancer and that there’s life after treatment and surgeries and chemo and radiation.”

Hardin-Partridge, a breast cancer survivor herself, said their work also includes a more specific message on feelings toward the medical profession.

According to the American Cancer Society, Black women are 41 percent more likely to die of breast cancer than white women, despite being less likely to be diagnosed with it.

Hardin-Partridge thinks that’s not only because of the care they get from the medical profession but also because history has led to mistrust of the medical field in the Black community.

Case in point -- the Tuskegee syphilis study, in which dozens of Black men died and many more experienced severe health problems due to their untreated disease.

“That is the main thing that keeps most African Americans from going to the doctor,” she said. “Knowing about those experiments that have happened and it didn’t come out until years later. It just has people just very distrustful of the medical profession.”

So she’s working to break that reluctance to see doctors about breast cancer or take part in trials or surveys. She says the key is education.

UNMC College of Nursing clinical assistant professor Dr. Linda Smith echoed that. She said times have changed since the Tuskegee experiment, and there are now internal review boards making sure all research is ethical and people are given full disclosure of the research.

“It’s important to make sure that you have all of the information in writing as it relates to the research, and make sure that your questions are answered in that you understand fully what’s involved,” Smith said.

Hardin-Partridge said it’s a slow process, but the goal is to get people to be the biggest advocates of their own health.

Smith is also the director of NOAH Clinic, which provides free testing and screening for various health issues. For more information, click here.

