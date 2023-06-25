We are Local
CWS 2023: Florida sets record with 24 runs, beats LSU

Florida's Josh Rivera (24) is greeted at the dugout after scoring during the sixth inning of...
Florida's Josh Rivera (24) is greeted at the dugout after scoring during the sixth inning of Game 2 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals against LSU in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, June 25, 2023. (AP Photo/John Peterson)(John Peterson | AP)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was all Gators in a game they had to have, Florida scored 24 runs against LSU to beat the Tigers 24-4. The result forces a winner take all game three Monday night in the CWS Finals. 24 runs set a new for the most in a game in an MCWS game, Notre Dame scored 23 runs in 1957. In 245 previous NCAA Tournament games, LSU never allowed that many, the Tigers also gave up six unearned runs in this one.

Florida also hit six home runs and that set a Charles Schwab Field record. An unexpected performance by a team that had won four one-run games in this CWS and scored 17 total runs in those four games. Ty Evans and Jac Caglianone hit two home runs each, Wyatt Langford added one as well as BT Riopelle.

