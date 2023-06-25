CWS 2023: Beloso bomb lifts LSU to 4-3 win over Florida in first gmae of CWS finals

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Designated hitter Cade Beloso hit the second pitch of the 11th inning deep into the Omaha night as LSU edged Florida 4-3 in the first game of the CWS Championship Series. LSU starter Ty Floyd tied a CWS record with 17 strikeouts. He gave up three runs over eight innings, earning a no-decision. Florida batters struck out twenty times in the ballgame. Riley Cooper worked three innings for the save.

It was a close ballgame from the start. LSU took the lead in the 1st inning when Beloso’s RBI single brought in Dylan Crews. The Tigers added a second run in the 3rd inning when Gavin Dugas hit a solo home run. Florida answered in the home half of the inning when Jac Caglianone’s ground out brought in Cade Kurland. Florida tied the game in the 5th inning with a Kurland ground out that brought in Ty Evans.

The Gators took the lead in the bottom of the 6th inning when BT Riopelle hit a solo home run. LSU answered in the 8th inning when Tommy White tied the game on a homer. Florida starter Brandon Sproat lasted four innings, allowed two earned runs, five walks and striking out seven Tigers. Brandon Neely got the loss. Game two of the Championship Series is scheduled for Sunday afternoon. If needed, they’ll play a deciding game on Monday night.

