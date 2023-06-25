We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

12 taken to hospital after too much chlorine put in Texas pool, firefighters say

The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.
The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.(Source: KHOU via CNN)
By KHOU Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 12:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) - Firefighters say 12 people, including several children, were taken to the hospital after they were exposed to too much chlorine in a west Houston pool.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday at a lazy river pool at the Club Westside fitness club.

The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.

Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Peña said in a tweet that exposure to too much chlorine can provoke asthma, nausea and skin and eye irritation.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies in Arizona say the Nebraska teen's body was found burned in a state park earlier this...
Burned body found in Arizona identified as Nebraska teen
Interstate 80 Closure in Omaha
Incident on I-80 affects Omaha’s morning commute
Police officers responding to a shooting reported in south Omaha on Thursday night were...
Hospitalized suspect to face second-degree murder charges in Omaha shooting
Adrian Martinez poses with a fan who attended his yard sale in Papillion Friday, June 23, 2023.
Adrian Martinez’s yard sale draws Husker fans from near and far
Douglas County authorities have arrested a woman in connection with the homicide of an Omaha...
Arrest made in Omaha impound lot death investigation

Latest News

Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus,...
Freight train carrying hot asphalt, molten sulfur plunges into Yellowstone River as bridge fails
FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian...
Russian mercenary group revolt against Moscow fizzles but exposes vulnerabilities
Harris marks anniversary of Dobbs decision amid abortion rights rallies
File - Abortion-rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, July...
One year later, Supreme Court’s abortion decision both scorned and praised