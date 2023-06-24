We are Local
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - June 23

This week’s most-viewed coverage included the deaths of two people in a funeral home shooting, happenings at the College World Series, and a Bellevue burglary arrest.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
By Zane Culjat
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most-engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, June 23.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Bellevue Police investigating overnight burglary

Bellevue Police arrested a man this week in connection with a home invasion.

5. CWS 2023: LSU fans set new Jell-O shot world record

A College World Series record was in jeopardy this week -- but not the one you might think.

4. CWS 2023: Omaha Fire Department captain sings National Anthem

An Omaha Fire captain got the opportunity to sing The Star-Spangled Banner at Charles Schwab Field.

3. 1 dead, 3 hurt in northwest Omaha crash

One person died and three others were hurt in a Tuesday afternoon crash near 108th and West Maple Road.

2. Two dead after shooting at Omaha cemetery

Omaha Police Lt. Neal Bonacci gave an update on the shooting that left two people dead at a mortuary.

1. Omaha Police share details about pair found shot dead at cemetery

Omaha Police identified the two people killed in a cemetery parking lot Wednesday.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
6. Three killed, three others injured in rural Harrison County, Iowa, crash
5. Still no visitation for loved ones at Douglas County Jail
4: 1 dead, 3 hurt in northwest Omaha crash
3. Henry Doorly Zoo’s Lied Jungle back open with limited hours
2. Two dead after shooting at Omaha cemetery
1. Omaha Police share details about pair found shot dead at cemetery

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Omaha Police recruit rescues dog from hole

5. Probable implosion of Titan submersible

4. Titan submersible

3. Three Ohio boys killed by their father

2. Two people shot to death in murder-suicide at Omaha cemetery

1. Oily pennies

