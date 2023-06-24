Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - June 23
This week’s most-viewed coverage included the deaths of two people in a funeral home shooting, happenings at the College World Series, and a Bellevue burglary arrest.
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most-engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, June 23.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Bellevue Police investigating overnight burglary
Bellevue Police arrested a man this week in connection with a home invasion.
5. CWS 2023: LSU fans set new Jell-O shot world record
A College World Series record was in jeopardy this week -- but not the one you might think.
4. CWS 2023: Omaha Fire Department captain sings National Anthem
An Omaha Fire captain got the opportunity to sing The Star-Spangled Banner at Charles Schwab Field.
3. 1 dead, 3 hurt in northwest Omaha crash
One person died and three others were hurt in a Tuesday afternoon crash near 108th and West Maple Road.
2. Two dead after shooting at Omaha cemetery
Omaha Police Lt. Neal Bonacci gave an update on the shooting that left two people dead at a mortuary.
1. Omaha Police share details about pair found shot dead at cemetery
Omaha Police identified the two people killed in a cemetery parking lot Wednesday.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
This week's top stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Omaha Police recruit rescues dog from hole
5. Probable implosion of Titan submersible
4. Titan submersible
3. Three Ohio boys killed by their father
2. Two people shot to death in murder-suicide at Omaha cemetery
1. Oily pennies
CATCH UP
