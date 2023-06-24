One injured in north Omaha motorcycle crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police says a motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a crash Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to 36th and Sorensen Parkway around 1 p.m.

OPD tells 6 News an SUV was stopped to go southbound on 36th Street. A motorcyclist was following too close and failed to stop, smashing into the rear of the SUV.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious facial injuries.

No word on possible citations.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

