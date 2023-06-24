We are Local
One injured in north Omaha motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in north Omaha.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police says a motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a crash Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to 36th and Sorensen Parkway around 1 p.m.

OPD tells 6 News an SUV was stopped to go southbound on 36th Street. A motorcyclist was following too close and failed to stop, smashing into the rear of the SUV.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious facial injuries.

No word on possible citations.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

